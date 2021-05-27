'Friends' Cast Says They'll Never Do Another Public Reunion

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion. Turn back now if you don't want them to know that you know that they know!

The Friends cast will always be there for each other, but they say their new HBO Max special is the last time that they will reunite publicly.

"Honestly, this will really make me cry, but this will be the last time that we’re ever asked about the show as a group that we will do this," she said. "Like, we’re not going to do this [again] in 15 more years."

After sharing memories and behind-the-scenes moments from their 10 years on the iconic sitcom, the former co-stars are looking forward to spending more time together -- it just won't be onscreen.

"I’ll tell you one thing: we are not waiting so long to have dinner," Cox added.

"No we will not," Aniston agreed. "We will not wait that long to get together."

However, they all agreed that it was nice, for a few days, to be back on their old Warner Bros. soundstage, back in the apartment and coffee shop sets they called home for 10 seasons.

"I didn't know what to expect coming into this," LeBlanc admitted. "I knew it was going to be awesome to see these five people. What I did not take into account was being back on set and being in this environment, and it's pretty cool."

"Just please also state that I don't cry like this when we get together and have dinners," Aniston added.

"Yeah, Jen never cries," LeBlanc teased.

The cast also shared with each other their thoughts on rewatching Friends as it's found new audiences on streaming platforms like Netflix, and now, HBO Max. While some said they've never seen whole seasons of the show, Schwimmer, Kudrow and LeBlanc said that they've started watching with their families.

"To watch you guys, I was just so proud to be on the show," LeBlanc praised. "Some of the stuff is so great."

Kudrow seconded that she was hesitant to watch herself onscreen, but still enjoys the episodes in appreciating her talented friends.

"When I do watch the episodes, I'm laughing out loud once in every scene, 'cause you all make me laugh so hard," she marveled.

No matter how much time goes by, the show's core cast of six stars will always have a unique bond, forged by the creation of their beloved show, and the meteoric rise to fame that followed.

"The best way that I could describe it is, after the show was over, at a party or any kind of social gathering, if one of us bumped into each other, that was it," Perry shared. "That was the end of the night. You just sat with that person all night long."

"It was an incredible time," Cox agreed. "Everything came together. We became best friends, the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be -- not just for us but for people who watch it. That's just such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm so grateful, and I love you guys so much."

Friends: The Reunion is streaming now on HBO Max.