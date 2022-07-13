G Flip on the Origins of 'Waste of Space' Song and 'Superstar' Partner Chrishell Stause (Exclusive)

G Flip's new song may be their most meaningful one yet. On Wednesday, ahead of International Non-Binary People's Day, the 27-year-old singer released their latest single, "Waste of Space," along with an accompanying music video with a cast made up fully of non-binary or genderfluid people.

Ahead of the track's release, ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with G Flip, who opened up about the meaning behind the song.

"It's a song about me coming to terms with being non-binary as a kid," they explain. "I got bullied because I would wear the boys uniform to school and then I'd hang out with the boys. I was in a friendship group when I was about seven years old, always hanging out with the dudes, playing footy, Pokemon cards, everything. And then one day they were like, 'You're a girl.' Even though I had short hair, boys uniform, look just like them, they one day said I couldn't play with them. So then I walked over to the girls who were in dresses and then they said I couldn't play with them because I was a boy."

"I was stuck in the middle and they'd call me a waste of space," G Flip adds. "In terms of the binary and being non-binary, I feel like I am in the middle of both genders, just a mix of that. That's what it feels like when you're non-binary. I wanted to write a powerful song about it."

In addition to their interview with ET, G Flip penned an open letter about the track, in which they confessed that they were unsure if they'd ever publicly release it. Eventually, the decision to do so was made when G Flip's "gender identity was thrown into headlines" amid their romance with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

"I’ve been flooded with messages and questions about being non-binary. There have been many positive messages including from parents reaching out and asking on how to best support their non-binary children, as well as messages from people who just want to understand what being non-binary is and means," G Flip wrote. "But there have also been a lot of hateful messages about my gender identity and people even telling me that I’m not non-binary."

"As I receive more and more of these messages, I realize how much education the world needs when it comes to gender identity. Even though I wasn’t sure if I’d ever release this song, the more I thought about it, I realized how much the world needs this song," they continued. "Today is International Non-Binary People’s Day. I’m releasing this song because I know that if I had this song as a kid, it would have changed my entire life."

G Flip's childhood was something that they reflected a lot on amid the process of writing the song and filming its music video. So much so, that G Flip made the single art a pic of themself at age seven.

"I remember looking at myself in the mirror and being like, 'What are you?' That's a lyric, that's in the song. I wanted to use that artwork because I feel like everyone who identifies now as non-binary, they have a photo of them as a kid where you look at that photo and you're like, 'That's who I was,'" G Flip tells ET. "I was that little backwards cap-wearing little punk that I always wanted to be. But then society fills you with lots of information of, like, you have to be female. Everyone I was looking up to -- the Pussycat Dolls, J.Lo, Shakira -- love all of those artists, but that wasn't me. I was this little boys clothes-wearing, rough little kid. I didn't have that representation."

Becoming that representation for another kid is something G Flip strives to accomplish.

"I feel like my purpose on this earth is to educate the world on gender identity and be the non-binary role model that I never had growing up," they wrote in their open letter. "Representation in the media matters. I, along with so many other gender non-conforming souls, are here. We are present and we are going to make noise so that this generation and future generations aren’t ostracized for being their beautiful, authentic selves."

Future Classic

Though it hasn't always been easy for G Flip, they have learned to "see the light in everything and the positive side of everything."

"People are going to throw stuff at you," they tell ET. "People are going to try to bring you down. Social media's going to try to bring you down. But you've just got to not care about it. I'm a pretty easygoing human being."

It was with that mindset that G Flip and Stause went public with their relationship. They did so in spectacular fashion, co-starring in a PDA-heavy music video for G Flip's track, "Get Me Outta Here."

"We had so much fun on set. We still, like, talk about that day and how much fun we had. And now every time we go into a 7-Eleven, we are like, 'Should we start making out?'" G Flip says. "It was so fun and easy. The crew that I work with, the production team I work with, and my creative director, they're all queer, and it was such a beautiful, safe space... to make some crazy art. It was fun."

While G Flip "wasn't nervous" about taking their relationship with Stause public, they wanted to make sure their real estate agent partner "was comfortable with doing it."

"I know she sells houses and just is an all-around boss, but she's so creative and really good at writing and storytelling and everything, so she helped come up with the creative with it," G Flip says of the music video. "As long as she was comfortable, then I was stoked. She's got acting chops because of her soaps and stuff, [but] me, I don't. So it was really nice having a co-star that when the cameras are go, it's just ready to go. She's a superstar... She's so awesome."

Despite their romance now being known to the world, G Flip doesn't know if they want to appear on Selling Sunset. Stause is likewise uncertain about the prospect, as she previously told ET that having her relationship play out on the Netflix series "seems a little scary."

"I never thought of my life as being on a reality show. I think I want to stick to the music. I don't want people to know me as a reality star rather than, like, the musician, because my whole life I've been playing music. Since I was nine years old that's always been my dream," G Flip explains. "I always just want to be in studios or onstage playing drums and stuff. So I don't think it's really for me."

Even so, they assured fans, "I support Chrishell, and I love the whole cast."

"I've met the whole cast of Selling Sunset and the creators behind it, and they're all such rad, awesome human beings," G Flip says. "They're so great. They're so fun."