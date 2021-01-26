Gabby Barrett Gives Birth to First Child With Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett is a mom! The 20-year-old American Idol alum and her husband, Cade Foehner, revealed on Monday that they welcomed their first child, a daughter, earlier this month.

The newborn, whose name is Baylah May Foehner, arrived on Jan. 18. Barrett shared the happy news alongside a pic of her daughter swaddled in a blanket.

"Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl," the "I Hope" singer captioned her post.

Foehner gushed over his girls in a sweet comment. "What an honor to be your husband," he wrote. "Thank you for bearing me a child my Wife!"

Barrett got lots of love from her celeb friends, too, with Katy Perry writing, "the BEST GIFT EVER congrats to you both." Jana Kramer, Tanya Tucker, RaeLynn and others also expressed their congrats.

Foehner, 24, shared the same pic on his Instagram, along with a sweet caption in honor of his baby girl's arrival.

"The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it," he wrote. "Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. I am a blessed man beyond my understanding."

The couple first announced they were expecting last August. The baby news came after they met on American Idol in 2018. They got engaged the following year and tied the knot shortly thereafter.

