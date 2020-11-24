Gabourey Sidibe Engaged to Boyfriend Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe's boyfriend, Brandon Frankel, has put a ring on it! The 37-year-old actress has announced that the two are engaged.

Sidibe and Frankel, a branding and marketing expert, have been dating since 2019, The Daily Beast reported in September. On Tuesday, Sidibe shared a video of the two together on Instagram, and she happily flashes her engagement ring.

"It’s weird that people think we're already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see," she wrote. "My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I've ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy."

"He is the partner I thought I was too independent to need," she continued. "I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Frankel also shared the video, as well as a picture of one of his cats, who adorably wore a tag reading, "Will you marry my daddy?"

Frankel wrote, "I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said 'YES'. So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I've ever known. I couldn't imagine a life without you. We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable. I liked it, so I put a 💍 on it. Love you to the moon and back @gabby3shabby."

The couple hasn't been shy about quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic and spending time with their beloved pets.