Gabrielle Union Jokes 12-Year-Old Zaya 'Does Not Trust' Her or Dwyane Wade With Homeschooling

Gabrielle Union is learning, like so many parents have, that teaching children is truly a challenging undertaking.

The actress, model and newly-minted children's book author, joined Jimmy Fallon, via video chat, on Wednesday's Tonight Show: Home Edition, where the talk show host asked her how she and husband Dwyane Wade have been handling homeschooling.

"I mean, homeschool is happening," Union said with a laugh, adding that, in the case of their 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, there's a bit of a disagreement over their credentials.

"Zaya does not trust us to even look at her [homework]. She's like, 'I'll wait for my tutors,'" Union said with a laugh.

Although, Union joked that, admittedly, maybe Zaya has a point.

"Somebody asked me, 'How are you on the new math?' And I'm like, 'I wasn't solid on the old math," she said.

However, things seem to be going well when it comes to their 1-year-old daughter, Kaavia, who is "addicted to Dave and Eva, and Word Party," two popular educational YouTube channels focused primarily on phonics.

"Today, she said 'purple,' so I feel like we're making headway," Union explained.

The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.