Gabrielle Union Reveals Surprising New 'Bring It On' Behind-the-Scenes Facts About Shooting Fake Scenes

Movie trailers are notorious for featuring scenes that end up getting cut from the final film. According to Gabrielle Union, the situation was a little different withBring It On.

The actress took to TikTok over the weekend to share some "fun facts" with a revealing "story time" all about some behind-the-scenes secrets of her cult classic cheerleading comedy, which first hit theaters in August 2000.

In the video she posted, Union appears below some clips of her character, Isis, and her fellow cheerleaders on the East Compton Clovers, in shots and scenes that might not be familiar to fans of the movie itself.

"We shot these snippets that you see here after the movie wrapped," Union shared. "Because once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of the Clovers."

"So, we shot these only for the trailer, not for the movie, to make people think we were in the movie more than we were," she concluded with a smile.

For those who may not have the 22-year-old trailer committed to memory, here's a look for full context:

It's hard to deny that the trailer seems to paint a different picture of the film that what fans actually saw on screens. But it makes sense that audiences would have wanted to see more of the Clovers.

Back in September, Union appeared on Good Morning America and reflected on her performance in Bring It On, where she revealed a regret she had about the way in which she portrayed her character.

"I was given full range to do whatever I wanted with Isis in Bring It On, and I chose respectability and to be classy and take the high road, because I felt like that would make her be appropriate -- the right kind of Black girl," Union recalled, sharing that this was a "mistake" on her part. "Black girls aren’t allowed to be angry. Certainly not demonstratively angry, and I muzzled her."

As far as how she'd play Isis today, Union said she would've allowed her "full humanity."

"I would have allowed her her full humanity, and part of being a full human is the ability to express rage when harmed," the author and actress explained. "When you don’t really allow yourself your full range of emotion and you muzzle your own emotions, it allows people to think, ‘Maybe what I did wasn’t that bad.’ I would have given her all the anger."

Check out the video below for more on the cult classic cheerleader comedy.