Gabrielle Union's Romantic Birthday Video to Dwyane Wade Melts Hearts

It's no secret that Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are regularly serving up some major couples goals, and on Sunday, Union posted another adorable video with her man in honor of his 39th birthday.

"Happy Birthday baby 🖤" she captioned the montage clip. "You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon. I love loving you. 39 🔥🔥🖤🖤😜😜."

In the video, Union and Wade dance together, kiss, sing and admire their joint Time magazine cover.

Wade also enjoys time with his kiddos, including, 18-year-old son Zaire, 13-year-old daughter Zaya, and 2-year-old daughter Kaavia.

It seems the clip moved Wade himself, who commented on the post, "Wow! I just cried. This was beautiful. I love loving you🖤."

The couple already revealed Union's early birthday present to Wade -- a white 1988 Mercedes -- earlier this month.

"She just raised the bar," Wade wrote of Union's gift.

For more on their family, watch the clip below: