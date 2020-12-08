Gal Gadot, Zachary Levi and More DC Superheroes Ask Fans to Suit Up on TikTok: Watch

DC superheroes unite! Gal Gadot and Zachary Levi, along with Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie and Ezra Miller, took part in the new #DCSuitUp Challenge on TikTok in support of the upcoming DC FanDome virtual event. The actors, who all portray superheroes in DC Comics films, made videos of themselves in their regular clothes, pointing to a graphic that read, "DC Fans, you've got the power! It's time to suit up! #DCSuitUp."

The actors then cover the camera with their hands to reveal fans dressed as their DC characters. Gadot is known for her portrayal as Wonder Woman, Levi is Shazam, Robbie is Harley Quinn, while Miller is The Flash.

Johnson, on the other hand, has yet to be seen as Black Adam. Johnson shared the first look at his character back in November, showcasing the villainous character clad in black and yellow and hovering over the bone-strewn ground.

Cress Williams as Black Lightning also participates, as well as newly announced Batwoman Javicia Leslie, who replaced Ruby Rose earlier this year.

In July, Leslie became the first Black actress to play Batwoman in a live-action TV or film production. She will play a new character, Ryan Wilder, who will step into Batwoman's shoes after Rose's Kate Kane disappears from Gotham.

After the news broke, Leslie wrote on her Instagram, "For all of the little black girls dreaming to be a superhero one day... it’s possible!"

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," she also expressed in a statement.