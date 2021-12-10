Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Celebrate 16th Anniversary -- See the Sweet Pic!

Trisha Yearwood is wishing her husband, Garth Brooks -- aka "Mr. Yearwood" -- a very happy anniversary!

The Food Network host took to Instagram on Friday to do the honors on their 16th wedding anniversary. She shared an adorable picture of the two onstage at one of his concerts in Nashville. He's seen holding his hat with a guitar wrapped around him while Yearwood plants a huge kiss on her man. Yearwood captioned the post, "Happy Sweet Sixteen, Mr. Yearwood!"

Fellow country star Terri Clark got a kick out of Yearwood's caption because she replied, "Happy anniversary !!! PS-I’ve been dying to call him that."

Yearwood and Brooks first met in 1987. They teamed up for their first duet on "Like We Never Had a Broken Heart" for Yearwood's self-titled debut album, which dropped in 1991. Brooks would eventually pop the question in May 2005 in front of nearly 10,000 fans in attendance to watch the unveiling of a statue of himself in Bakersfield, California. They'd go on to tie the knot just seven months later in a private ceremony held at their Oklahoma home.

Yearwood and Brooks are an inspiration, in more ways than one. They brought some much-needed joy during the thick of the pandemic back in April 2020 when the country superstars produced Garth and Trish Live!, a musical special on CBS. That special, of course, came after the couple nearly broke Facebook with an at-home concert.

And even when the couple battled COVID-19 after Yearwood tested positive back in February, they came away stronger than ever thanks, in part, to Brooks being "literally Superman."

"My incredible husband is literally Superman and never got covid but still took all the precautions to keep everyone we know and love safe," said Yearwood after recovering from her bout with COVID-19.

Goes without saying -- #RelationshipGoals.