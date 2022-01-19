Gaspard Ulliel, French Actor and Star of Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Series, Dead at 37 After Skiing Accident

Gaspard Ulliel has died. The French actor, who stars in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight, died on Wednesday after a skiing accident the day prior, his family confirmed to AFP. He was 37.

The actor was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury and did not recover, per Deadline. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble, France, following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region of the country, the outlet reports.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted about Ulliel's death on Wednesday. Per CNN's translation of the tweet, Castex wrote, "Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him. They loved each other madly."

"It's with a heavy heart that we will re-watch his most beautiful performances and catch his unique gaze," he added. "We have lost a French actor."

Nous perdons un acteur français. pic.twitter.com/pAi7Do3FIU — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) January 19, 2022

In 2005, Ulliel won the first of his two César awards, the French equivalent of the Oscar, for his work in A Very Long Engagement. He won his second in 2017 for his performance in It's Only the End of the World.

In addition to those projects, Ulliel was known for his roles as the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's Hannibal Rising, and as fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent. He was also the face of Chanel's fragrance, Bleu de Chanel.

He was next set to star in Marvel's Moon Knight series on Disney+, alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. The series will debut March 30 on the streamer.

Per Variety, Ulliel is survived by his 6-year-old son, Orso, and his girlfriend, Gaelle Petri.