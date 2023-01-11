'General Hospital' to Honor the Late Sonya Eddy With Special Tribute Episode

General Hospital has a lot to celebrate for its 60th anniversary, but it will also honor those who have recently died.

The late actress Sonya Eddy, who played head nurse Epiphany Johnson from 2006 to 2022, will be honored with a special tribute episode to air in March, it was announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Eddy died Dec. 19 at age 55 from complications of a serious infection.

The long-running ABC daytime soap will also bring back Jane Elliot to reprise her iconic character, Tracy Quartermaine, in April. The actress has appeared in nearly a thousand episodes since making her General Hospital debut in 1978.

As part of the 60th anniversary celebrations, General Hospital plans to bring back the beloved Nurse's Ball, the first time since it last aired in 2020, to kick off the week of April 3.

The Nurse's Ball is a fictional glamorous charity event complete with red-carpet fashion and musical performances from the illustrious citizens of Port Charles dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness. The festivities will continue as icons of Port Charles unite to stop a legendary threat from the past.

General Hospital stars Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Finola Hughes, Kristina Wagner, Nancy Lee Grahn, Rebecca Herbst, Kelly Monaco, Laura Wright, Kirsten Storms, Dominic Zamprogna, Maura West, Chad Duell, Roger Howarth, Donnell Turner, Michael Easton, Eden McCoy, Cynthia Watros, Katelyn MacMullen, Sofia Mattsson, Amanda Setton, Brook Kerr, Nicholas Chavez, Avery Kristen Pohl, Cameron Mathison, Charles Shaughnessy, Tajh Bellow, Tanisha Harper, Tabyana Ali, Robert Gossett, Josh Kelly, Gregory Harrison and Evan Hofer.