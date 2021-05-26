'Generation' Returns With the Second Half of Season 1: Watch the Trailer

Generation, the unapologetically authentic, queer dramedy starring Justice Smith, is back to finish out season 1 on HBO Max. After first debuting in March, the series returns with another eight episodes as it follows the lives of a diverse group of teens as they explore their sexualities and try to figure out their place in the world all while navigating the pressures of high school.

On Wednesday, the streaming platform debuted a trailer teasing the return of Smith and the rest of the ensemble cast, including Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Chase Sui Wonders and Martha Plimpton.

Following Betty, Euphoria and We Are Who We Are, the HBO Max original is the latest must-watch series to flip the teen genre on its head. And its return with new episodes in June is just in time for Pride.

“I think we grew up with a lot of cliches. A lot of movies and TV didn't quite depict high school life truthfully. And I think our show is a true portrait of high schoolers today,” East, who plays Naomi, told ET. “I think more and more people are creating content that speaks truth and that it is raw and uncomfortable and awkward and things that people can relate to.”

Meanwhile, Wonders, who plays Riley, added, “This show has such a massive heart. There is so much truth in the humor that it finds.”

Generation returns to HBO Max on June 17.