George Floyd's Daughter Gianna Declares 'Daddy Changed the World' in Moving Clip

George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, is aware of the impact her father has had on America and the world.

Protests are taking place throughout the U.S. after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

In a touching new video shared on Instagram, Gianna is seen sitting on the shoulders of her dad's longtime friend, former NBA star Stephen Jackson. While throwing her arms up as Jackson holds her, a smiling Gianna declares, "Daddy changed the world!"

"That’s right GiGi, 'Daddy changed the world' 😢😢😢😢😢 George Floyd, the name of change.#justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Love to all who have love for all ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊," Jackson captioned the clip.

The former NBA pro also shared a GoFundMe page for Gianna, which surpassed its $500,000 goal in just a day.

Jackson has been a longtime friend of Floyd's, saying the pals referred to themselves as "Twin" prior to his tragic death.

"Don’t worry Twin on my soul I got GiGi. Know dat. I am my brother's keeper and I got a lot of brothers. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Rest Easy Twin," Jackson captioned a photo of himself and GiGi.

On Tuesday, Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington, spoke out, making a tearful statement with her daughter by her side.

"I don't have a lot to say, because I can't get my words together right now," Washington said at Minneapolis City Hall. "But I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father."

"He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle," Washington added. "If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore."

