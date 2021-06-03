George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's Daughter Elliott Poses With Her Dad in Beautiful Prom Look

Ali Wentworth is showing off her and husband George Stephanopoulos' eldest daughter's stunning prom look. On Wednesday, Wentworth Instagrammed a picture of her 18-year-old daughter, Elliott, posing with her dad before heading off to prom.
Elliott looked chic in a simple black slip dress, heels and her hair tied back. Red lipstick and a corsage completed the look.
"Prom night!" Wentworth wrote. "That is not her date...."
The picture got plenty of reaction from her celebrity pals, including Julianna Margulies, who commented, "Omg❤️," and Cristina Cuomo, who wrote, "Congrats beautiful Elliott! 🎉."
Wentworth and Stephanopoulos are also parents to their 16-year-old daughter, Harper. The 56-year-old comedian and the 60-year-old Good Morning America co-host have been married since 2001.
