Get The Look: Ella Emhoff's Tie-Dye Outfit from New York Fashion Week

It wasn't long before Ella Emhoff -- the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris -- made an appearance at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and her stepmother in a sparkling coat, ultimately capturing the eyes and hearts of fashion lovers everywhere for her eclectic, fashion-forward style. And it only took one week before the young knitwear designer and artist became the latest addition to IMG Models' roster, hot off the announcement that this year's inaugural poet, Amanda Gorman, signed with the modeling agency. Now, Emhoff is cementing her spot in the fashion spotlight -- starting by attending and walking in this year's New York Fashion Week.

The 21-year-old Parsons School of Design student and fashion darling attended a panel discussion with New York label Proenza Schouler at Spring Studios on February 16, which is one of the many NYFW events for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. And naturally, she looked as stylish as ever.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

In true Gen-Z (and TikTok-approved) fashion, Emhoff sported a yellow and black tie-dye T-shirt, wide-leg trousers and sneakers. She kept her accessories on the simpler side, layering two necklaces together. However, Emhoff's appearance at the panel wasn't her only one at NYFW. The young artist made her runway debut at Proenza Schouler's Winter 2021 visual presentation. Emhoff sported two looks for the event, one featuring a black leather trench coat and another showcasing a black tailored pantsuit.

Between the Thom Browne ensemble Emhoff wore to the ceremony honoring victims of the Covid-19 pandemic ahead of Inauguration Day, her high-fashion check print Miu Miu coat and Batsheva dress and now this casual and cool tie-dye outfit, it's clear that she's already on her way to becoming one of fashion's most-watched icons of the moment.

Scroll down to shop Ella Emhoff's casual look from the Proenza Schouler panel below.

