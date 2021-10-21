'Ghosts' Picked Up for Full Season at CBS

Victory for the undead!

CBS has ordered a full season to Ghosts, which, according to the network is the No. 1 most-watched new comedy this fall, for the 2021-22 broadcast season. It is the latest freshman CBS series to receive a full-order pickup after NCIS: Hawaii and FBI: International.

“We’re thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start,” said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President of Programming at CBS Entertainment. “We’ve loved Ghosts since Day 1, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you’ll find anywhere on television this season.”

Since debuting Oct. 7, Ghosts has averaged 7.76 million viewers to its weekly episodes in delayed viewing.

Ahead of the series' launch, stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar revealed why they were initially drawn to the project, which is a loose adaptation of the British comedy of the same name.

"She definitely has a very managerial quality about her. The show is about accommodation in many senses, literally a hotel accommodation, but it's also about how we all learn to accommodate each other," McIver told ET in September. "I feel like Samantha becomes almost a mediator for some of the characters and facilitates conversations that haven't been had. Even though these people have been stuck together for hundreds, sometimes thousands, of years, it's a really cool opportunity for them to get some fresh perspective for themselves. But also for her and Jay to kind of realize that what they know isn't the be all and end all as well, and that there's all sorts of people that they can glean wisdom from and advice from."

"As a South Asian actor, my career has only just begun to resemble something like a normal human existence," Ambudkar said, sharing that Jay is very much who he is in real life. "He's in a marriage, he's not asexual. He's with somebody. They love each other. He's not douche-y or sleazy. He's nerdy, but he's not playing cool. He's just a regular dude. He's talented. He can talk to people. He's not awkward. Basically, I can do whatever I want with Jay and I'm not constrained by any sort of stereotype or ethnic box... you know what I'm saying, right? We don't need to have the diversity conversation. But for me, it's important to just have an opportunity to play a regular person. It is a privilege and it's a new experience for me, so I enjoy it."

Inspired by the British series, Ghosts follows young couple Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), who inherit a large estate in the country, only to find it falling apart and inhabited by an eclectic group of undead personalities. They decide, on a whim, to renovate the crumbling home and turn it into a bed and breakfast.

The ensemble also includes Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long.

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.