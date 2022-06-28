Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Unrecognizable With Shaved Head Looks for Marc Jacobs Fashion Show

Though more often known for sporting opposite runway looks, supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid matched up at Monday's Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 Show -- and neither of them looked like themselves. The famous duo wore bleached, covered eyebrows with bowl cut mullet wigs over prosthetic bald caps and dark eyeshadow.

Jacobs debuted his new collection at the New York Public Library with only 99 guests in attendance, but the show was live streamed across Times Square. Nylon described the two models' clothes as "high volume outfits with platform heels." Bella's look featured a long white robe, while Gigi wore a short tank top with a shawl tied around her neck and draped over the shoulders.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bella also shared her look with her 53 million Instagram followers, offering an up-close glimpse of Jacobs' vision. In the photo, she wears a thin white tank top, cropped jacket, and high-waisted ripped jeans with a leather belt. Her eyebrows are almost invisible and the futuristic black wig still has clips scattered through its hair.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Though many of her followers reacted with confused comments, it seems Jacobs' brought his vision to life successfully. His show notes read: "Creativity is essential to living."

The invisible eyebrows are an especially notable departure for Bella, who is known for her manicured brow styles that usually match her hair color. Just a few weeks ago, she showed off new bangs and brows on Instagram. Who’s to say when they’ll make a return.

Allure listed Noël Jacoboni and Diane Kendal with hairstylist Duffy as the team behind the Hadids' look. Jacoboni also posted about the show on Instagram, explaining that the group was able to pull together every one of the featured models' runway beauty looks in less than a week.

"We found out about the show on Tuesday," she wrote, calling the whole experience "surreal" and adding that "my makeup artist dreams came true today..."