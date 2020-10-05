Gigi Hadid Says She'll Do Her Best to 'Emulate' Yolanda as a Mother

Gigi Hadid is a few months away from becoming a mother herself, but she's already thinking about what kind of mom she'd like to be.

The 25-year-old model revealed in a loving Mother's Day tribute to her mom, Yolanda, that she hopes to emulate her as a parent.

"Best I could ever ask for. ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate," Gigi wrote alongside a cute throwback photo of herself as a toddler, sitting on the beach with a then-pregnant Yolanda. "I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!"

"Thank you my love," Yolanda commented.

ET learned last month that Gigi was expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Zayn Malik. "We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support," Gigi said on an April 30 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Yolanda opened up about her daughter's pregnancy the same day, telling Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard that she was excited about the little one on the way.

"Of course we are thrilled," Yolanda is believed to have said in a statement translated to English. "I can't wait to become a grandmother."

"It is quite special, since I lost my own mother so recently," the statement continues, referring to Yolanda's mother, Ans van den Herik, who died last August at the age of 78. "That is the beauty of life: one soul is leaving us and another is coming. We feel very blessed."

