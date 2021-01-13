Gigi Hadid Thanks Zayn Malik For 'Makin Me a Mamma' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Happy birthday to Zayn Malik! The "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer turned 28 on Tuesday, and his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, couldn't help but celebrate him with a sweet note on Instagram.

The 25-year-old model shared one pic of herself and Zayn all bundled up and arm in arm, and another snap seemingly of a personalized children's book showing Zayn as a dad. She also referenced their new life as parents in her caption.

"Team No Sleep ! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba," Gigi wrote. "So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever ☺️ Wish you the best every single day."

It's a celebratory week for Gigi and her family, as they marked Yolanda's birthday on Monday.

"Celebrated mamma’s bday tonight @yolanda.hadid 🍣," Gigi wrote on Instagram. "Every year, I think I couldn’t love, look up to, or learn from her more — and then I do. She’s the best mom and Oma we could ever ask for. So blessed. I LOVE YOU, THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. Wishing you the best year 🌼."

A source told ET in September that Yolanda had stepped in to help Gigi and Zayn out as they have "completely thrown themselves into being hands-on parents."

The source said the pair just had their first date night, and "luckily, the couple had grandma Yolanda around as she watched their daughter as the couple enjoyed some quality time together."

