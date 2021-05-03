'Ginny & Georgia' Star Antonia Gentry Praises the Series Amid Backlash Over Taylor Swift Joke

Antonia Gentry is proud of Ginny & Georgia. On Thursday, the 23-year-old actress took to Instagram to express her love for the Netflix series and to thank fans for their support.

Gentry's post came after Taylor Swift called out the show for "its lazy, deeply sexist joke" about her. In one episode of the series, Ginny (Gentry) tells her mother (Brianne Howey), "You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

"How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY," Swift tweeted.

While Gentry didn't mention Swift's comments in her post, she did write that she was "delighted to work with talented, earnest and honest women who aren’t afraid of pulling back the curtain and exposing all of life’s intricacies -- the good and the bad, all with a glass of wine in hand, and a tongue in cheek."

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

The actress also addressed the show's fans, writing, "I never would have imagined something like this as a young girl -- that is, having a voice capable of impact."

"It is so meaningful to see the hundreds of messages from fans in my inbox who feel seen, heard and understood because of the show and its characters," she continued. "It has also been fun to hear from those who were just happy to be along for an entertaining ride."

As for her character, Gentry wrote that Ginny "reflects all of life’s contradictions and imperfections."

"As someone who grew up feeling voiceless and unimportant, and who did not see herself reflected on screen, Ginny Miller was finally a reprieve," Gentry, who's biracial, wrote. "Finally, a character who was just as confused and imperfect as I was gets a chance to exist... I fell in love with playing as Ginny Miller because she is a character who dares to be flawed, a character who tries her hardest to melt into the world around her seamlessly, but is consistently told no."

"She is a character among many in the show who implicate us all. She shows us our own biases, prejudices and injustices. She loves, she lies and she stands up for what she believes in -- even though she may not have all of her facts straight," she continued. "She makes mistakes -- morally, mentally, physically, emotionally -- and not just within herself, but within the broken world she lives in."

Gentry concluded her note by writing, "To all of the people who have sent hundreds of messages about feeling seen for the first time, whether through Ginny or another character in Ginny and Georgia, thank you for your voices and inspiration."

When ET spoke with Gentry back in January, she further explained the impact playing Ginny had on her.

"There are real stories, real scenes in the show that have happened to me in real life," Gentry said. "... I felt so, so special in that moment. It's surreal to feel you have a voice that is actually being heard and is on a Netflix show."

"... If I had a show like this when I was that age, I definitely would of had an easier time," she added. "That's why I think it's super, super important right now."