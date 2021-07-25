'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Marries Matt Ziering in Palos Verdes

Congratulations are in order for Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering! The couple has tied the knot, Howey revealed on Sunday.

The Ginny & Georgiastar confirmed the news by sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of her and Ziering, a lawyer, from their wedding day. Howey smiles wide in the pic, as she cuddles up to her new husband in front of gorgeous bougainvillea.

The pair married on Saturday in the garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, California, with about 100 guests in attendance, according to People. "It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined," Howey told the outlet.

Howey, 31, and Ziering, 36, met in a bar five years ago when he was celebrating finishing the bar exam and she was out with some friends. As they told Los Angeles Magazine in January, they were forced to reschedule their wedding last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We canceled our wedding," she told the magazine. "We couldn’t get married in 2020 but we did get a dog."

