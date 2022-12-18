Gisele Bündchen Says She is 'Recharging' With Her Kids in Brazil, Following Tom Brady Split

Gisele Bündchen is taking time to center herself! On Sunday, the 42-year-old model shared a new post via Instagram of her time in Brazil.

"Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!," Bündchen wrote next to the post. The photo carousel led with a selfie that was taken in front of the ocean and sunset. The post also included pictures of delicious food, the supermodel meditating and her two children with Tom Brady, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13.

In one picture, Vivian sits on her mother’s lap and snuggles close to her face. In another, Vivian and Benjamin are photographed jumping into water. Giving her followers one more update, Bündchen ended the post with a picture of her holding up hand hearts in front of a beautiful ocean view.

Bündchen’s post comes almost a week after she made her first red carpet appearance, since her split from the Super Bowl champion. The Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author was a vision of glam, as she attended the 60th anniversary celebration for the jewelry brand Vivara in São Paulo, Brazil.

For the occasion, the model wore a sleek gold dress with a cutout midriff. Adding extra glam, Bündchen held on to a matching purse and wore her hair swept up into a high ponytail.

Bündchen and Brady, 45, announced they ended their marriage after 13 years, in October.

At the time, the duo each released respective statements, where they noted that their children come first.

In the months following her split, Bündchen and her children have also been spotted taking some time in Costa Rica. During the trip, Bündchen and her kids had dinner with martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente and more friends.

In October, a source revealed to ET that the model was working with a healer to get through the end of her marriage

"She needed to put her and her kids first ... Gisele had enough," the source said at the time.

"Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending. Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."