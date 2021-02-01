Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo Are ‘Getting More Serious,’ Source Says

UPDATE -- 2:34 PM PT:

A source now tells ET that Gleb Savchenko has changed his plans to go to Miami. He hopes to visit with his children later in the month. It's unclear if the trip will include Cassie Scerbo.

PREVIOUS -- 1:03 PM PT: Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo's new romance is heating up. A source tells ET that the Dancing With the Stars pro is going to Miami with his two daughters -- Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3 -- on Sunday to see Scerbo for a couple of days.

"Their relationship is getting a lot more serious and Cassie has met his kids before, but this is the first time he’s taking them on a trip to see her," the source says.

On New Year's Day, the dancer posted a cute snap of him with his daughters, writing, "First day of the year spending with my little princesses ❤️."

ET confirmed last month that Savchenko, 37, and Scerbo, 30, had been dating for a few weeks and were "having a lot of fun together." The news came just over a month after Savchenko revealed he split from wife Elena Samodanova after 14 years of marriage.

As for the dancer's estranged wife, the source adds, "Gleb and Elena are both firecrackers and have been arguing a lot. They are going to try their best to co-parent together."

Savchenko exclusively spoke with ET the same day Samodanova filed for divorce, where he denied his estranged wife's accusations of infidelity.

"The thing is, I've never actually cheated on her. Never, ever, ever. This whole thing, it was her trying to set it up," Savchenko alleged. "All of those partners that I danced with, it might have looked on TV like [it was something more], but it never was the case."

Last month, ET also spoke with Scerbo about how she handled internet trolls amid her new romance.

"I think social media is what you make of it, so I choose to make it positive," she said in part. "I follow accounts that are uplifting and, honestly, I delete anything negative. I don't care, I don't even leave it up. I don't even pay mind to it. It goes in one ear and out the other. I know who I am, I know how I was raised, and I know the person that I am, so no one else can really affect me in that way."

Meanwhile, Samodanova is currently seeking joint legal and physical custody of their daughters and is asking for spousal support.