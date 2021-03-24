'Glee' Cast to Reunite at GLAAD Media Awards to Honor Legacy of Naya Rivera's Character

TheGlee cast is coming together once again. Some of the beloved stars from the musical comedy series will reunite at the upcoming 2021 GLAAD Media Awards, where they will honor LGBTQ teens, along with the legacy of the late Naya Rivera's character, Santana Lopez.

The special tribute will honor the 10th anniversary of Santana's coming out on the series. Rivera, who played Lopez on Glee from 2009 to 2015, died last July. She was 33.

Demi Lovato -- who played Santana's girlfriend, Dani, on the series -- will introduce the cast, with Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin and Jenna Ushkowitz set to appear.

The GLAAD Media Awards, which started in 1990, honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. During its run, Glee was nominated six times for Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards, winning the award in both 2010 and 2011.

The virtual ceremony for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Niecy Nash, will stream on GLAAD’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on April 8. They will also stream on Hulu beginning April 8 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, and will be available to stream on-demand through June.