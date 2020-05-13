'Glee' Star Heather Morris Recalls Being 'Mortified' When Her Nude Photos Leaked

Heather Morris is opening up about a difficult time in her life. The 33-year-old Glee actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself in a bikini and to discuss body positivity more than 10 years after nude photos of her leaked.

"Over 10 years ago, some of nude photos were leaked of me and many other actresses in the industry," she said. "To say I was MORTIFIED is an understatement; my body was and still is part of my job and I felt like I couldn’t even walk around my work place thinking that everyone had seen every single piece of me (a couple of snide comments from co-stars game [sic] my way which didn’t help)."

"Shortly after that faded away into the abyss, I had two kids and became a mom," she continued of her two sons, Elijah, 6, and Owen, 4. "So till this day, I’ve been VERY sacred about how I display myself and definitely still don’t even feel 100% comfortable in anything riskay [sic]."

While in quarantine due to the coronavirus, though, Morris has discovered a new sense of body positivity by doing a 30-day workout challenge. Morris wrote that she began the challenge despite not wanting "pressure to feeling like I need to be a twig or a certain weigh/shape/size."

"It’s honestly a concept I’ve come to terms with that my body is beautiful regardless," she wrote. "During this quarantine I feel the best I’ve ever felt in over a decade. It's a f**cking challenge and a tough one at that, but I just want to say..let’s not anyone feel ashamed of who we are and just go kick some a** when we want to and feel good about ourselves, okay!!? I'm done."

