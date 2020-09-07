'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Missing After Boat Ride With 4-Year-Old Son

Actress Naya Rivera is missing after taking a boat ride with her 4-year-old son in Lake Piru in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department has confirmed.

The Sheriff's Department told NBCLA that the actress and her son, Josey, rented a boat at around 1 p.m.

Approximately three hours later, another boater discovered her young son in the boat by himself. He told authorities that his mother went into the water for a swim, but never came back up or returned to the boat, TMZ reports.

Officials told NBCLA that Rivera's son was wearing a life vest while Rivera was not.

A search was immediately initiated with the use of helicopters, divers, and drones. The actress has not yet been found. Authorities reportedly believe Rivera to be dead.

The Sheriff's Department announced that the search for Rivera was suspended well into the evening, and that search and rescue effort would continue "at first light" on Thursday.

Shortly after news of Rivera's disappearance broke, her former Glee co-star Harry Shum Jr. tweeted, simply, "Praying."

ET will continue to cover this story as it develops.