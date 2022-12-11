'Glee's Kevin McHale Speaks Out Against 'The Price of Glee' Docuseries

Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams on Glee, is speaking out following the release of the Price of Glee documentary trailer. On Thursday, ID dropped the first trailer for the docuseries, which will highlight the highs and lows of the hit show.

On Friday, McHale took to Twitter to dispute the claims that cast members are involved with the series.

Show me this “cast” you speak of. This is 🗑️ https://t.co/9IIHcbCJUT — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) December 10, 2022

"yes cast and crew are involved, no they are not comparing naya and cory to mark or making any similarity other than to say "they were all on the same show," the user wrote.

McHale saw the tweet and replied, "Show me this "cast" you speak of. This is [trash emoji]."

The actor followed the tweet adding, "This was the nice version, ftr. Don’t make me speak on this again."

The Price of Glee is a 3-part docuseries that will examine the dark side of the series on and off-screen, with a look at the sudden deaths of three of the series' leads -- Naya Rivera (Santana Lopez), Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson) and Mark Salling (Noah "Puck" Puckerman).

A release from Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming noted, "While celebrating the show’s indelible mark on pop culture and its unprecedented success, The Price of Glee takes a hard look at the intense pressure that results from being catapulted into superstardom and sheds new light on the terrible tragedies that befell the cast and crew of Glee."

McHale and other leading cast members of the series such as Lea Michele, Amber Riley, Matthew Morrison and Heather Morris, do not appear in the trailer.

So far, no other stars have spoken out about the upcoming docuseries. George Rivera, father of Naya Rivera, appears in the documentary to discuss his daughter’s role on the series

Glee, which was created by Ryan Murphy, ran from 2009 to 2015.