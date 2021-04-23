Gloria Estefan to Co-Star in 'Father of the Bride' Remake Alongside Andy Garcia

Gloria Estefan has joined the cast of the Father of the Bride remake!

ET can confirm that the acclaimed singer will co-star alongside Andy Garcia in the Latinx version of the Gaz Alazraki-directed movie.

"A resounding YES was my answer to the invitation to join my good friend, the incredibly talented Andy Garcia, for this new and wonderfully warm and funny incarnation of the classic, Father Of The Bride!" Estefan, 63, said in a statement and on her Instagram. "I’ve been a fan of director Gaz Alazraki since I saw his record breaking comedy, Nosotros Los Nobles and can’t wait to experience how he brings this amazing script by Matt Lopez to life."

Estefan previously worked with longtime friend Garcia in the 2000 drama For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story. She also starred in the 1999 movie Music of the Heart, and made appearances on TV shows like Glee, where she played the late Naya Rivera's character's mom, and One Day at a Time.

The Father of the Bride remake will tell the story of a father coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family.

Warner Bros. Pictures is producing for HBO Max, with Plan B's Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner serving as producers. Garcia and Paul Perez serve as executive producers.

ET learned in March that Garcia would front the new film, taking over Steve Martin's role in the original Nancy Meyers-written flick which premiered in 1991. The sequel, Father of the Bride Part II, was released in 1995.

The short film began with footage of the original movie and sequel, as they introduce the characters. It then shows the year 2020 as Diane Keaton's Nina kicks off the Zoom and reunites her family.

