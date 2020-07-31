'Goldbergs' Star Bryan Callen Denies Sexual Assault and Misconduct Allegations by 4 Women

Bryan Callen has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women.

According to a new report from the Los Angeles Times, published on Friday, four women have gone on the record to share their alleged stories of the 53-year-old comedian acting inappropriately towards them. The allegations, all of which Callen vehemently denies, date back to 1999.

MADtv star Kathryn Fiore Tigerman claims that Callen held her down and raped her that year at his home in Los Angeles. Three other women have since come forward, including Rachel Green, who alleges that in 2009, Callen pinned her against the wall of a fitting room and kissed her against her will while she was working as an American Apparel saleswoman in Pittsburgh.

Claire Ganshert, an actress who allegedly had a four-year affair with Callen while he was still married to wife Amanda Humphrey, recalls a specific conversation she had with him in 2016. She tells the LA Times that the comedian allegedly told her that he believes all women have "a biological, primal desire to be raped."

The fourth woman is comedian Tiffany King, who claims that Callen asked her to give him oral sex in exchange for stage time and money in 2017.

Shortly after the article went live, a rep for Callen released the following statement, on behalf of the comedian, to ET:

"Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon a woman nor have I offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER. Yes my friend Whitney Cummings and I have ranted ad nauseum about showing her my penis on my podcast, which in no secret to anyone at this point anywhere. As to the woman who claims I raped her 21 years ago: that is demonstrably false. Katherine Fiore and I went on a date. We went to my place. We got intimate and began to have sex at which point she looked at me and said ‘wait, I don’t want to just be a one night stand.’ I immediately stopped and we spoke about her expectations and our 5 year friendship. Several days later Katherine called me and we recapped our evening and hung up as friends. In 2001, she did multiple auditions to play the role of my wife in a television show that would have had us working together every day for years. She voluntarily put herself next to me for a potentially long-term contract? Her actions speak volumes.

Equally false is the mud-slinging from a woman whom I had a prior relationship with, seemingly determined to get her name in the press. While there were years of friendly texts and emails exchanges, taking me up on career introductions or her asking to join me at shows, I was clearly not a power player, although her dark false accusations try to paint a different picture. She must have forgotten about the recent email she sent me apologizing for her unrelated misdeeds and promising going forward to only treat me with kindness and respect.

I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what these women know, is the truth."

The Goldbergs star released a shortened version of the statement on Twitter, telling his followers that he plans to address the claims on his podcast, The Fighter and the Kid, over the weekend.

"The horrific and false allegations originated in today's LA TIMES will be addressed in detail in a special Saturday night edition of my podcast TFATK tomorrow," Callen wrote. "I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, as these women know, is the truth."

Fellow comedian Amy Schumer shared a screenshot of the article to her Instagram page, along with a lengthy message in support of the women who spoke up.

"The @latimes just published this article by @amykinla about the repeat offenses of Bryan Callen. Thank you to the brave women coming forward and sharing their stories," Schumer captioned the post. "You are saving the women who may have come after you. And to the comics who are annoyed with me for standing with these ladies what are you so afraid of? Available on my number in my bio if anyone wants to talk about Bryan or any one else who has sexually assaulted you. @bryancallen have a nice day."

The new allegations come just over a month after Callen's friend Chris D'Elia was accused of sexual misconduct and grooming by multiple women, some of whom claim they were underage at the time. In a statement given to ET, the 40-year-old You star denied any illegal or non-consensual activity, but apologized for getting "caught up in my lifestyle."

Callen and D'Elia were set to star in a new non-scripted prank series on Netflix together, but the streaming service confirmed to ET earlier this month that they have since scrapped the project. Callen briefly addressed the allegations against D'Elia on his podcast at the time.

He claimed that although he'd only known D’Elia as a "ladies man," he "never seen or heard of him doing anything illegal."

“And right now I have to believe that, because he's still a friend," Callen said. "It may be unpopular to say that, but I don't know what else to say. I don't know what else to do. I just think it's an impossible situation and I'm just at a loss. I'm praying that what I'm hearing isn't true."

Callen has since deleted all photographs with D'Elia from his Instagram account. D'Elia has remained inactive on social media since the public fallout. Hear more in the video below.