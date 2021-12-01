Golden Globes 2021: Spike Lee's Children, Satchel and Jackson, Chosen as Show's Ambassadors

Meet this year's Golden Globe Ambassadors! On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced that three-time Golden Globe nominee Spike Lee and producer Tonya Lewis Lee's 26-year-old daughter, Satchel, and their 24-year-old son, Jackson, will be the ambassadors for this year's awards show.

The news of Satchel and Jackson's upcoming roles was announced by former ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan, sons of actor Pierce Brosnan. Jackson will make history as the show's first Black male ambassador.

Among their duties, Lee's children will assist at the ceremony and work to raise awareness around the philanthropic causes of their choosing.

Satchel will focus her efforts on the issue of expanding healthcare for LGBTQIA+ communities, while Jackson is looking to bring awareness to youth mentorship in underserved communities. Satchel chose to partner with Callen-Lorde, an organization that has transformed the lives of LGBTQIA+ communities in New York City through comprehensive, judgment-free care, research, and education. Jackson chose to support Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network. Both organizations will receive a grant from the HFPA for $25,000, totaling $50,000 made on the Lee family's behalf.

"We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts,” said Satchel, who was the creative director of DRØME, a queer and intersectional arts and culture magazine. "This year has illuminated just how disproportionately Black and brown people and the LGBTQ+ communities are affected by pre-existing conditions, so it’s an honor for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City."

“Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives,” said Jackson, who recently stepped into the big shoes of his father, a long-time collaborator of the Nike Air Jordan brand, to design a pair of his own. “As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change.”

Additionally, Ali Sar, President of the HFPA, released a statement expressing his excitement over this year's ambassadors. “We’re proud to welcome Satchel and Jackson Lee to an incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors. Akin to their esteemed filmmaker father known for his uncompromising and provocative storytelling, Satchel and Jackson have already begun to blaze their own paths in the arts," he said. "We are honored to see how they’ll use this platform to elevate the important issues of LGBTQIA+ health and youth mentorship.”

Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC Sunday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. ET from The Beverly Hilton Hotel.