Gord Lewis, Teenage Head Guitarist, Dead at 65 After Being Allegedly Murdered by Son

Gord Lewis, the guitarist and founding member of Canada's iconic punk rock band Teenage Head, has died. He was 65.

According to police in Hamilton, Ontario, Lewis' 41-year-old son, Jonathan Lewis, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Police accuse Jonathan of killing his father inside his apartment sometime last week.

Det. Sgt. Sara Beck of the Hamilton Police Department said during a Monday news conference that cops responded to the apartment around noon Sunday and "located a deceased male in his 60s in the apartment." Beck added that "the male had injuries consistent with foul play and the case was deemed a homicide."

According to The Hamilton Spectator, cops say they believe they know the identity of the victim and that the Lewis family has been informed. But, due to the decomposition of the body, further testing is needed to make an official identification. The family had no comment when reached by The Spectator.

The band's Instagram account, meanwhile, confirmed Gord's death. "We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him," the caption reads. "Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon."

Erica Echenberg/Redferns/Getty Images

Cops say they are not seeking additional suspects and believe this is an isolated incident. They also said an autopsy will be performed and the case remains an open investigation.

The Spectator also claims that its newsroom -- along with a slew of others -- received a string of messages from two email accounts with the name Jonathan Lewis, first at around 8 p.m. on Saturday and again late morning Sunday. According to the outlet, the messages ranged from a complaint that Gord needed help to address medical issues to references that the musician was dead.

One particular email obtained by The Spectator reads, "Now I just want to get help for my sickness and give my Dad a proper burial. He didn't deserve this." Another email obtained by the newspaper rolled in Sunday morning that read, "Funeral people need to get here quick. My dad is starting to decay."

It was at this point when a reporter at The Spectator called police and shared concern for Gord's safety. The call prompted police to conduct a wellness check at Gord's apartment, where his body was discovered, though police believe the alleged murder took place a few days prior to authorities discovering the body.

Gord founded Teenage Head in Hamilton, Ontario in 1975 alongside vocalist/drummer Frankie Venom and singer Dave Desroches. The band earned stardom in the early 1980s with hits, like "Let's Shake" and "Some Kinda Fun." Venom died in 2008 following throat cancer.