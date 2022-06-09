GRAMMY Awards Add Five New Categories, Including Songwriter of the Year

The GRAMMYs are shaking things up. In a press release on Thursday, the Recording Academy announced five new award categories "as part of the organization's commitment to evolve with the ever-changing musical landscape."

After reviewing "proposals from the music creators and professionals that make up its membership body," the Recording Academy revealed the new awards will include: Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media, and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

These changes are set to go into effect immediately, meaning the awards will be introduced at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards taking place in 2023.

Along with the additional categories, the Recording Academy is creating a new special merit award for Best Song For Social Change. "This Special Merit Award will be determined by a Blue Ribbon Committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees," the press release stated. "Submissions must contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy."

"We're so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement with the news. "The Academy's top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry."

Per the press release, details of each new category are explained below.

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Recognizes the written excellence, profession and art of songwriting honoring the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work released during an eligibility year.



Best Alternative Music Performance

A track and single Category that recognizes the best recordings in an alternative performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.



Best Americana Performance

A track and single Category that recognizes artistic excellence in an Americana performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.



Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Recognizes excellence in score soundtrack albums comprised predominately of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media released within the qualification period.



Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

An album Category that recognizes excellence in spoken word albums specific to the performance of poetry with or without music.