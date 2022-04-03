GRAMMYs 2022: Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Pay Tribute to Iconic Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey Moment

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion had a matching moment! During the 2022 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, the "Sweetest Pie" artists stepped onstage to present Olivia Rodrigo with the Best New Artist award while wearing matching Versace.

The pair stunned in the same black dress and shiny leggings, with both woman accessorizing with oversized safety pins and chunky jewelry.

The matching moment was a cute bit as Megan joked, "Not you stole my look!" Dua responded, "I was told I had the exclusive – I have to have a talk with Donatella." After the women stepped onstage, Donatella Versace joined them to personalize each of their looks. The designer removed the bottom of Dua's dress, turning it into a mini-dress. When the bottom of Megan's dress was removed, the rapper was left with an asymmetrical look.

The matching moment was seemingly in tribute to a memorable one that occurred at the 1998 MTV VMAs. At that time, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston found themselves onstage in the same dress and responded by adjusting their outfits live for the crowd. Carey ended up in a mini-dress, while Houston was left with a high-low look.

Carey reacted to the moment on Sunday on Twitter.

Try it on me!!!! Love you and miss you Queen 👑 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 4, 2022

Dua and Megan's GRAMMYs appearance came less than a month after they released their track, "Sweetest Pie," and its accompanying music video.

Earlier in the night, Dua stunned in a Versace leather bondage dress from the bondage fall winter 1992 "Miss S&M" collection. Cindy Crawford memorably wore the dress in 1992 to the MTV Video Music Awards. She also debuted a new blonde 'do. Meanwhile, Megan looked stunning in an animal print Roberto Cavalli dress.

