'Grey's Anatomy': Greg Germann Returning for Season 19

Grey's Anatomy is welcoming back another familiar face.

After Jesse Williams was confirmed to be reprising his role as Jackson Avery in season 19, ET can confirm that Greg Germann, who departed the series in season 17, will be returning as Tom Koracick.

Germann will appear in the Nov. 3 episode, the same installment Williams makes his return in.

Titled “When I Get to the Border,” which is also directed by Williams, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) catches up with Jackson on a trip to Boston. Meanwhile, Koracick goes to Catherine (Debbie Allen) regarding a personal matter.

TVLine first reported the news.

Germann's final season on Grey's saw Koracick make the move to Boston with Jackson to help run his family's foundation, after successfully overcoming COVID-19 but being the odd man out in the love triangle between him, Teddy and Owen.

After his exit in May 2021, showrunner Krista Vernoff alluded to Germann's potential return.

"Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years," she said in a statement to ET at the time. "We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day -- but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!"

Since Germann's exit, he has booked roles on the second and final season of Firefly Lane, and a guest spot on The Good Fight.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.