'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Walsh Returning for Season 19 in Recurring Role

Addison Montgomery is back for more! Kate Walsh will return for season 19 of Grey's Anatomy in a recurring capacity, ET has confirmed.

Walsh first stepped back into Addison's high heels last season when she appeared in three episodes. The actress will be walking the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the upcoming season, with her first appearance set for episode 3, as Variety first reported.

Walsh spoke with ET in October about stepping back into Addison's shoes nearly nine years after last playing the character. During Addison's multi-episode return in season 18, she was finally able to grieve Derek's death.

"Completely surreal," the 54-year-old actress said at the time of being back in the familiar Grey's Anatomy world. "Like, there's no way to even articulate it. I knew it would be odd but it was so emotional, and so big and yeah, beyond, because when's the last time you've ever gone back to a job that you started 18 years ago that you left 10 years ago? You know what I'm saying? There's no infrastructure. There's no construct for it because even if you say, 'Oh, it's kind of like going home to your parents,' and you're like, 'Wait, this is my room? OK, yeah, that's right, I have an airplane bed.'"

"We had been talking about it for a while, [me] coming back and just having a little visit," Walsh added. "It's such an iconic show, it was such an important show for me in my life, in my career and so [executive producer/showrunner] Krista [Vernoff] and I had been talking and trying to find a time where it was the right time for Grey's and storylines and scheduling and all of that. And I thought, you know what? This is the right time."

Season 19 will feature less Ellen Pompeo, who will take on a more limited role as Meredith Grey, and introduce a new slew of characters, including the latest class of medical residents played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Alexis Floyd and Niko Terho.

Grey's Anatomy premieres Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.