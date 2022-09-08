'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Promo: Meredith Sees a 'Spark' in the New Interns (Exclusive)

Grey's Anatomy is being injected with new blood!

Only ET exclusively premieres the new season 19 promo teasing the latest chapter in ABC's long-running medical drama. The video features Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) proudly marveling over the incoming class of interns at Grey Sloan's rejuvenated residency program, explaining why they all deserve to be walking the hospital's hallowed halls.

In the 30-second teaser, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is also back to check out the new residents as they gear up for their first big test -- dealing with numerous patients with severe brain injuries. While their road at Grey Sloan is only just beginning, they have at least one doctor on their side: Meredith.

"I see something in them -- a spark, the drive, the genius," Meredith tells Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone). "They just need a second chance."

Season 19 will feature less Pompeo, who will take on a more limited role as Meredith, and introduce the latest class of medical residents played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Alexis Floyd and Niko Terho.

The new season will also welcome back Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery, who returns in a recurring capacity.

Grey's Anatomy premieres Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.