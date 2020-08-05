'Grey's Anatomy' Star Caterina Scorsone Files for Divorce From Husband After 10 Years of Marriage

Caterina Scorsone and Rob Giles are going their separate ways.

ET has learned that the Grey's Anatomy star has filed for divorce from her husband after 10 years of marriage.

"Caterina and Rob have separated. They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love," their reps shared in a joint statement to People.

Scorsone and Giles tied the knot in Toronto in June 2009. The two share three children together -- daughters Eliza, 7, Paloma "Pippa" Michaela, 3, and Arwen, who was born in December.

"Arwen is here!" Scorsone wrote on Instagram at the time. "Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment. ❤️"

During an appearance on the Motherly podcast last March, Scorsone discussed how her views on parenting changed after her daughter, Paloma, was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

"How do I mother this child?" she recalled asking herself after the diagnosis. "If my job is not to equip her to compete and dominate socially, or educationally, or physically or economically, if I am not supposed to help her do that, what is a mother? What is my job?"

"This simple voice came to me where I was like, 'I don’t know what to do… Oh, I'm supposed to keep her safe and I'm supposed to make her feel loved,'" she added. "And suddenly my understanding of my job as a mother completely distilled and opened."

That understanding, she said, allowed her to approach love and acceptance in a new way.

"I loved Eliza so much because she was so clever, and she was so beautiful and she was so funny… but all those things were external qualities," she explained. "It forced me to realize that I was loving my other daughter and everyone, including myself, for absolutely the wrong reason. I was loving people for their external qualities and not for their essence."