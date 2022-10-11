‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd Reveals What He Won't Do On Set Because He's Superstitious

Kevin McKidd has spent nearly 15 years portraying Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy, but he's yet to decorate the trailer he uses while filming the medical drama. The 49-year-old actor makes an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where he discusses why he has never turned his trailer into his own.

"I've got this superstition that if I get too comfortable -- like some of the actors on the show they've decorated, they've done feng shui, they've painted, they've moved things -- but I've got this superstitious thing, if, like, I get too comfortable, if I suddenly start moving things, I'm going to get fired," he explains.

"So, I've literally got one throw pillow and a sleeping bag in my trailer," he adds.

McKidd also opens up about his lifelong crush on co-star Debbie Allen, who has played Dr. Catherine Fox since 2011, and also is the main producer of the show. "The other reason I wanted to become an actor when I was a kid was watching the TV show Fame," he recals. "And I used to sit in my bedroom with a little black-and-white TV and watch Fame, and just think, 'Wow!'"

"And the lead choreographer was Debbie Allen," he continues. "And I had a big crush [on her], and now I work with Debbie Allen, she's our main producer."

McKidd jokes that while he's hidden his crush on Allen for all these years, he "thinks he's telling her" about it via the interview.

McKidd has never been shy about how much his work on Grey's means to him. While ET was catching up with him in 2020 after Patrick Dempsey's character made a surprise return to the show in season 17, McKidd kept mum on whether Dempsey would continue to show up in the series.

"I can't tell you that!" he exclaimed at the time. "I value my job too much. All I can say is you have not seen the last of him. That's what I will say and whatever does come, it's going to be... What you saw last week that everybody freaked out about is just a tiny, it's the tip of the iceberg of what's to come. You'll have to watch."

More recently, McKidd snapped an on-set selfie in August, writing, "Day 1 back at it! So grateful and happy to see everyone and start telling new stories together! @greysabc."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.