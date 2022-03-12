'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane Adorably Hug During Night Out

The former co-stars were spotted sharing a hug during an evening out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles.

The duo, who co-starred together on the hit ABC medical drama for several seasons, were bundled up for the cold weather as Pompeo had a smile on her face as she embraced Dane, who held onto her tightly. Dane kept it casual for the meeting, wearing light-rimmed glasses, a dark zip-up, white shirt and jeans, while Pompeo did the same, dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.

Image Direct

The sighting comes as Pompeo prepares to say adieu to Grey's Anatomy after 19 seasons as a series regular.

It was announced earlier this year that the actress and executive producer would appear on the current season in a limited capacity, appearing in just eight episodes, though she'll continue to narrate and fulfill her executive producing responsibilities. After the Nov. 10 fall finale, Pompeo's farewell episode as a series regular was set for the winter premiere on Feb. 23.

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" Pompeo wrote Nov. 17 on Instagram, seemingly closing a chapter.

"Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!" the 53-year-old actress continued, expressing gratitude for Grey's fans. "I love you madly and appreciate you right back."

"This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit," she assured fans, signing off the post "with a lot of love and immense gratitude."