'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Zoe Saldana Says She's Done Playing Gamora

Zoe Saldana is sticking to her own galaxy now. The Marvel star tells The Hollywood Reporter that her upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy film will be her last.

"It is the end for me, for Gamora," Saldana says in THR's cover story featuring the Guardians cast.

Saldana's Gamora is a member of the Guardians -- led by Chris Pratt's Star Lord -- and former trained assassin under Thanos. Though her character died in Avengers: Endgame, she returned to future films because of a time travel blip explained in the film.

According to THR, Saldana only ever expected to play Gamora in one Marvel movie -- the upcoming release will be her fifth, after Gamora appeared in the first two Guardians films and Avengers: Infinity War along with Avengers: Endgame.

After the character circumvented the Infinity War death, director James Gunn almost killed Gamora in the second installment of Guardians, but instead kept her around. Her character's fate in the upcoming movie remains a secret for opening day.

The new film will also likely be the last for Gunn, who is now transitioning to a contract with DC. On the final day of shooting, Saldana recalled her final remarks: "I thanked James for just his time and his patience and his guidance and his friendship."

Saldana's co-star, Dave Bautista, has also made it clear he won't return for another film. The endings call into question the future of the Guardians within the MCU, but Saldana tells fans not to lose hope, saying, "I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians."