Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Son Kingston Looks Just Like Dad on His 15th Birthday

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's son Kingston is the spitting image of his father in new photos shared on his 15th birthday.

Rossdale -- who also shares younger sons Zuma and Apollo with Stefani -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate Kingston's big day.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING - 15 years of life’s best journey," he wrote. "You are my best focus and inspiration-you are smart funny and kind with oceans of empathy-to me that’s all you need to make your mark -i could not be more proud of you - and i love you more every day -i am in awe of you -shine on 🖤-and yes i feel a lovely responsibility (huge)with your development -shout out to all my the single parents who are love joy and survival 🖤 - my sweet boy —@kingsrossdale_."

While the first pic featured Kingston staring out over the horizon, the next photo proved heir family resemblance.

"On your marks get set. life. 🖤. @kingsrossdale_," Rossdale wrote alongside a close-up shot of his son.

Stefani also sent birthday wishes to Kingston, writing, "Happy 15th b day to my beautiful boy @kingsrossdale_ love u mom gx."

Kingston has a lot of love in his life as he gears up for another trip around the sun. In a February radio interview with KFROG's The Ride with Kimo & Heather, Blake Shelton gushed about being a soon-to-be stepfather.

"I take it very serious. But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie," he continues. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

See more in the video below.