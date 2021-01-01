Gwen Stefani Recreates 'Hollaback Girl,' Iconic No Doubt Looks in New 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself' Music Video

Gwen Stefani is taking a trip down memory lane. The Voice coach dropped a new music video for her latest single, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," on Friday to ring in the New Year and it will make you nostalgic.

In the music video, the 51-year-old singer recreates some of her iconic looks of the past, from "Hollaback Girl" and "Don't Speak" to memorable red carpet moments over the years.

"Let me reintroduce myself/Case you forgot, no, I'm not records on your shelf/I'm still the original old me," Stefani sings in the mid-tempo bop. Other lyrics in the song also reference past hits like "Hollaback Girl."

"It's not a comeback/I'm recycling me/It's not a comeback/You feel that new energy," she croons.

Fans were noticeably excited by Stefani's fashion time capsule, taking to Twitter to rave about her many style highlights. Stefani even responded to a fan's screenshot of all her revisited looks in the music video with a tongue-in-cheek GIF.

THIS IS THE ONLY ZOOM CALL I’M SHOWING UP FOR IN 2021 ✨💖@gwenstefani #LetMeReintroduceMyself pic.twitter.com/k6Q8fZa6Nf — Cat 😽✨ (@GxCat26) January 1, 2021

Gwen Stefani I’m still the original me thread:

Then Now pic.twitter.com/rBE8yS2kox — 𝒟𝑒𝓈 (@Gwensblake) January 1, 2021

Gwen Stefani really said “what’s aging??” pic.twitter.com/AZCgOHMVkn — 𝒟𝑒𝓈 (@Gwensblake) January 1, 2021

I AM CRYING GWEN STEFANI DID THAT!!! THIS IS THE BEST VIDEO EVER 😭😭😭🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️ #LetMeReintroduceMyself pic.twitter.com/2byGEBkUIb — noemi 🌙 (@wildfiresqueen) January 1, 2021

this moment will replay in my head forever @gwenstefani pic.twitter.com/Y03cQWizTg — grace (@sarahsgwen) January 1, 2021

In December, Stefani released a teaser for her "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" music video, recreating her signature 1995 music video look from No Doubt's "Just a Girl," rocking the same white crop top with red-and-blue stripes and matching blue cargo pants.

The lyric video opened with Stefani's name emblazoned on the screen in the same font as her 2004 album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

Stefani, who got engaged to Blake Shelton in October, recorded the song during quarantine and performed it on The Voice stage in December. She opened up about her new music on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music and why she was inspired to write the song during lockdown.

"I just was like, 'I don't even care if nobody hears this, I got to write some songs,'" she said. "So it was almost like I didn't have anything to say. I didn't think until I started writing."