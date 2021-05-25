Gwen Stefani Returns to 'The Voice' and Declares the Season 20 Finale Is 'All About Blake Shelton'

Gwen Stefani made her return to The Voice stage on Tuesday's season 20 finale -- and we have to applaud!

Gwen took the stage with Saweetie to perform their latest single, "Slow Clap," rocking a fierce, see-through bejeweled top and checker-print skirt, with a blunt black wig for the up-tempo performance -- and of course, earning applause from her fiancé, Blake Shelton

The season 19-winning coach also had to send a supportive shout out to "Blakey," who has two singers -- Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young -- competing to be named the season 20 winner.

"I know that Blake is gonna win this season, so you guys can just shut up, OK?" she insisted on social media. "Because it's all about Blake Shelton."

ps i also know who is going to win 😉 pic.twitter.com/syGDvE9eU0 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) May 25, 2021

Tuesday's finale also features the return of Blake's best frenemy, Adam Levine, to The Voice stage, as Maroon 5 performs their latest single, "Beautiful Mistakes."

Last month, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Adam joked that he didn't approve of Blake and Gwen's upcoming marriage, and was making plans to object during the ceremony.

"I don't support their marriage," he quipped. "She's so cool and he's not."

DeGeneres tried to defend the country singer, but Adam would only concede that Blake was "vaguely charming," before laughing, "I miss this. I've missed making so much fun of him."

See more in the video below. The Voice will return for season 21 later this year -- with new coach Ariana Grande!