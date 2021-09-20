Gwen Stefani Shares the Moment She Picked Out Her Stunning Wedding Dress to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is sharing the special moment she knew her wedding dress was the one. The 51-year-old singer married 45-year-old Blake Shelton over the July 4th weekend, and on Instagram on Monday, she gave her fans a glimpse into the sweet moment she chose her gorgeous Vera Wang wedding dress.

Stefani shared footage of her beaming as she looked at herself in the lily white silk georgette and tulle gown with a plunging neckline. She also shared footage of her walking around in the dress with her white cowboy boots on. A stunning veil completed the memorable bridal look.

She shared that the gown was the second dress she had tried on and tagged stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi in the post.

"The moment I said yes to the dress @marielhaenn @robzangardi #seconddressitriedon @verawang @blakeshelton 👰🏼‍♀️gx #firstfitting #dresssample 🙏🏻 #thankuGod," she wrote.

Back in July, the Vera Wang brand Instagram account shared more pictures of Stefani in the stunning dress.

Shelton also talked about writing a love song for Stefani as part of their wedding vows when he appeared on SiriusXM's The Highway that month.

"I wanted something broad, but also specific to Gwen," he shared. "And so that's what I did. She didn't know I was going to do that. And so I surprised her with the song and we actually just recorded the song here in Nashville yesterday. I don't know what, or when we're going to do something with it, but it's something that I wanted to have a recording of. No matter what, you know what I'm saying?"

"To me, a marriage, a ceremony is you're not keeping it private when you get married to somebody, you're announcing to the world -- 'Hey, this is my wife, just so everybody knows,'" he continued. "That's why we wear these rings. You know, this is where we're together now. And I feel that way about the song. It is, you know, for me, something that I want people to hear and know, and because I'm proud to be married to Gwen and so proud of that song."