Gwyneth Paltrow and Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Have an Envy-Worthy 48 Hours in NYC

Gwyneth Paltrow had 48 hours in NYC with her mini-me! In a series of photos shared on her Instagram Stories, the Goop founder documented her time in the Big Apple with her and Chris Martin’s 18-year-old daughter, Apple Martin.

The 49-year-old gave her followers the first glimpse of her daughter as she snapped a picture of her on the phone, while the NYC skyline stands behind her. “48 hours in NYC with this beauty,” the proud mom captioned the photo that was clearly taken from across the room, with a pink arrow pointing at the teen.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

After sharing that they got facials and ate vegan Chinese food, Paltrow’s daughter made another appearance as her mom snapped a picture of her, rocking a white dress at dinner, while she looks away from the camera.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

In the next slide, Apple’s face is visible, and she looks just like her mother as they pose for a selfie out on the NYC street. The mother-daughter duo each have their pulled back in a low ponytail. In the photo, Apple kisses her mom on the cheek as she holds up the camera.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

After sharing a snap from the Sam Fender concert, Paltrow gave her followers one last glance at her daughter. “If you ever have the chance to try the lemon chiffon cake from @thegrillny,” she wrote over the photo of Apple looking at the camera while she eats the cake.

Missing from the trip was Paltrow’s son, Moses, 16, whom she also shares with Martin, as well as her husband, Brad Falchuk.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Earlier this month, Apple was spotted looking just like her mother while out and about in Ibiza. In June, Paltrow and Martin celebrated their daughter during her high school graduation. The proud mom recently shared how she almost died while giving birth to Apple.

"I had two caesareans," she said of her children's births during an appearance on theArmchair Expert podcast. "My daughter was an emergency. It was crazy. We almost died. It was not good."