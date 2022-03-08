Gwyneth Paltrow Praises Daughter Apple on International Women's Day: 'She Gives Me Hope for the Future'

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple, is not quite 18 yet but already she's earned her mother's profuse praise on this International Women's Day.

The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday and wished all the women in her life a happy International Women's Day. The post included a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation Paltrow had with her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, and who turns 18 in May.

In the post, Paltrow said she had spent the morning thinking about "all of the incredible women" she has "known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever."

But Paltrow wanted to also "pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it," she continued in her caption. "This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else."

Paltrow, who also shares 15-year-old son Moses with Martin, has a special bond with Apple. Back in October, Paltrow revealed during an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast that she nearly died while giving birth to Apple.

"I had two caesareans," she said of her children's births. "My daughter was an emergency. It was crazy. We almost died. It was not good."

While Paltrow didn't elaborate on the complications on the podcast, back in 2006, she called her 70-hour-long labor "traumatic."

"We started having some trouble and they had to do an intervention," Paltrow told ABC News at the time. "It was a traumatic experience. I won't lie. But it was worth every minute. It's amazing. I came out of it thinking, 'Well, I would have amputated my legs for her.' So that [labor] was nothing."

Jessica Alba also took to Instagram and celebrated International Women's Day with a picture of daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 10, whom Alba shares with her husband, Cash Warren.

On this day, Alba implored others to join her family in working "together to help create a world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive." Alba, founder of The Honest Company, recalled in her caption the uphill battle she faced trying to launch the now incredibly successful baby and beauty company.

"Looking back over the last 10 years, I never imagined @honest would be where it’s at today," she captioned her post in part. "When I was pitching room after room (of mostly men), I faced a lot of rejection. I often wonder how it would have gone if I were in front of VCs that were female-led or focused on female founders."

The actress added, "As a mama of two daughters, I am constantly fighting to leave this world better than I found it - not only for them, but for every single person in the world and for the next generations of girls to come."