Hailey Bieber Answers the Big Question About Starting a Family With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber isn’t thinking about starting a family just yet. The model, who married Justin Bieber in 2018, has a plan for her immediate future and a baby isn't in the stars for now.

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," Hailey told the WSJ Magazine for their Spring Fashion issue. "But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

She continued, “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business,” she added.

The Rhode founder noted that in her younger years, she had a plan for herself and what ideal family life would be. Well, plans change.

“I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young,” she said. “Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images at Amazon Studios

This isn’t the first time Bieber has shared these sentiments. In November, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the model shared the piece of advice that was the key to her relationship with the "Lonely" singer.

"I always like to be careful when I'm giving people advice because I don't want to come at it like I'm some expert," Hailey said at the time. "I'm newly married. I got married quickly. I'm still taking it a day at a time and I'm still learning a lot."

"Having the time to be on your own and having the experience to be single and just, like, travel and having had that time I think was the most important thing," she said at the time.

"That was the biggest thing for me was that I had my own life experience before I joined my whole entire life with somebody and had my own identity and comfortable in my own skin."

Hailey and Justin tied the knot during a courthouse ceremony in 2018 and wed again with a more formal celebration the following year.