Hailey Bieber Celebrates 'Baby' Justin Bieber's 28th Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Hailey Bieber has some sweet birthday wishes for her husband, Justin Bieber. On Tuesday, the model dedicated an Instagram post filled with PDA to her man on his 28th birthday. “Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you...here’s to 28 🥳❤️,” she captioned the post.

The photo carousel led with a picture of Hailey and Justin staring into each other’s eyes while standing in nature. In the pictures that followed, the pair shares kisses during a variety of occasions, that include dinner, parties and a glam night out.

Hailey ended the tribute with a sweet throwback of the “Lonely” singer from when he was a baby. In addition to his wife, Justin’s famous friends chimed in. Kanye “Ye” West shared a picture of him and Justin, all smiles during a FaceTime call. “Happy BDAY JB,” West captioned the picture.

DJ Khaled also celebrated the pop star’s birthday with a FaceTime screenshot, writing, “happy b day @justinbieber bless 🆙”

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the Biebers have plans for a big family in their future. "Hailey and Justin have been in a great place. They are closer than ever and have a really healthy, balanced, and supportive relationship. They've worked really hard on that, and it shows in how much closer they've gotten," a source told ET. "They are super communicative and respectful of one another and make a constant effort to hear each other. That has been a transformational part of their relationship." All the things that have made them ready to start a family in the future.

"They want to have a big family someday. They both know what great parents they are going to be together," the source continued. "They both feel like part of their reason for being on Earth was to be parents. It has been instilled in them since day one and they are looking forward to making that happen."

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," Hailey told the magazine for their Spring Fashion issue. "But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

She added, “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business.”