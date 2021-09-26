'Hairspray' Cast Reunites to Celebrate Broadway's Return at 2021 Tony Awards

Broadway is back, and this year's Tony Awards are celebrating with a musical extravaganza and fun cast reunion. This year's show kicked off with the stars of the beloved musical Hairspray coming together to celebrate the return of theater in New York!

Marissa Jaret Winokur, who starred as Tracy Turnblad in the beloved musical, reunited with Matthew Morrison -- who played Link Larkin -- for a fun rendition of "You Can't Stop the Beat."

Winokur and Morrison were joined by former co-stars Kerry Butler, Darlene Love and Chester Gregory for the energetic opening number, before the night's host, Audra McDonald, took the stage as the night's emcee.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Morrison on the carpet ahead of the star-studded show at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York, and he teased the cast's big number.

"We are getting the Hairspray crew back together, we are opening the show tonight and it's gonna be a really, really cool experience," the Glee alum shared with a smile.

While it's been a while since they performed any numbers from the fun show, Morrison said they didn't need a lot of time to get back into the rhythm of it.

"You do a show so many times, it's just kind of in your bones," Morrison said. [Even] 20 years later."

Love also spoke with ET and said it was a great joy to reconnect with the actors and actress she'd shared the stage with for so long.

"I haven't seen a lot of my cast members in over 10 yeas, since we did Hairspray," she shared. "So we have been getting in so much trouble saying hi to one another and not paying attention to what we are supposed to be doing."

Meanwhile, McDonald opened up to ET about hosting the show -- in which she was also nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play. She said being back in front of an audience on Broadway once again feels "extra special."

"You know, it's it's a dream every single time. But tonight is extra special because it's just been so long and we've all been just so desperate to get back," McDonald shared. "I mean it's been 560 nights of theatre being dark. Finally we're back and so it's just a celebratory evening for everybody just to celebrate theatre as a whole."

