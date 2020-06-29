'Hairspray' Star Nikki Blonsky Comes Out as Gay in 'I'm Coming Out' TikTok Dance Video

Nikki Blonsky is coming out this Pride Month! The Hairspray star shared her Pride on TikTok on Sunday, posting a video of herself lip syncing to Diana Ross' iconic 1980 song, "I'm Coming Out."

Blonsky, 31, jams out to the song in her video, shaking and shimmying across her yard.

"Hi, it's Nikki Blonsky from the movie I'm Gay! #pride #imcomingout #hairspray," she wrote alongside the TikTok. The caption references her meme, in which she frequently introduces herself as "Nikki Blonsky from the movie Hairspray." Blonsky was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2008 for her performance in the film adaptation of the musical.

Blonsky told E! News last year that she was in a relationship. "I am the happiest I've ever been in my current relationship," she shared. "[I] am excited for the future, both personally and professionally."

In 2017, she told Page Six that she had just joined Tinder while in New York for her show, Stuffed. "I was like, 'You know what, I'm back in New York, maybe I'll inspire some straight guys to come out to the show,' and now I’m like, 'Oh my God,'" she said.

"Their first approach with me is either they don't know who I am at all and they're like, 'I like curvy women,' or they'll be like, 'You look kind of familiar, are you that girl?’" Blonsky added. "It takes them a little while to realize that yes I am [that girl] and I have sexual needs and pleasures."

